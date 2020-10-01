FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX)

SHARES

GERMANY: – SOMETHING IN PLUS; BAYER AT A GLANCE – The Dax (DAX 30) remains without a clear trend. After slight losses in the middle of the week, smaller gains are again apparent on Thursday: Broker IG estimated the German benchmark index a good one and a half hours before the opening 0.29 percent higher to 12,798 points. The 50-day line remains just below 12,900 points as the upward orientation mark. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) and the market-wide S&P 500 were able to free themselves from this cap in the evening. In the Dax, Bayer is particularly in focus with the goals for 2021, which were also published in the evening. Analyst Keyur Parekh from Goldman Sachs is now anticipating falling market expectations by a double-digit percentage. The investment bank HSBC has already canceled its buy recommendation.

USA: – SIGNIFICANTLY IN PLUS – The US stock exchanges went up again on Wednesday. Robust economic data provided new impetus, which drove the Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) to the top over the mark of 28,000 points. Ultimately, the leading index went out of business with a premium of 1.20 percent to 27,781.70 points. At the end of the month he was still running cosmetic courses by reducing his September minus to 2.3 percent. But it ended the third quarter with an increase of 7.6 percent. The market-wide S&P 500 rose 0.83 percent on Thursday to 3363.00 meters. The technology-heavy NASDAQ 100 gained 0.84 percent to 11,418.06 points.

ASIA: – HOLIDAYS AND TECHNICAL FAILURE – In Asia, there was no trading on the major stock markets on Thursday. In China, Hong Kong and South Korea the stock exchanges are closed due to a public holiday and no trading takes place in Japan due to a technical glitch.

DAX 12760.73 -0.51%

XDAX 12729.51 -0.85%

EuroSTOXX 50 3 193.61 -0.64%

Stoxx50 2904.12 -0.47%

DJIA 27781.70 1.20%

S&P 500 3363.00 0.83%

NASDAQ 100 11418.06 0.84%

BONDS / FOREIGN EXCHANGE / CRUDE OIL

PENSIONS:

Bund future 174.36 -0.10%

CURRENCY:

Euro / USD 1.1746 0.22%

USD / Yen 105.44 -0.01%

Euro / Yen 123.85 0.15%

CRUDE OIL:

Brent 42.32 + $ 0.02

WTI 40.23 + $ 0.01

