DP World has announced a new partnership with China’s Zhejiang Ports Group to establish a comprehensive strategic cooperation that will enhance port logistics and shipping routes between Jebel Ali Port in Dubai and Ningbo Zhoushan Port in China.

The partnership will focus on attracting shipping companies to create additional shipping routes between the two ports, and encouraging cooperation between shipping lines by sharing shipping platforms and spaces allocated for transporting goods on ships on the Dubai-Ningbo shipping route, which will enhance communication and efficiency levels between the two centers.

DP World will also cooperate with the Chinese group in promoting the construction of sustainable and low-carbon ports, establishing a mechanism for exchanging information and expertise in the construction of sustainable terminals, the use of onshore energy systems, and the refueling of sustainable-powered ships with environmentally friendly fuels, such as liquefied natural gas and green methanol.

“China is the UAE’s largest trading partner and signing this agreement with Zhejiang Seaports Group marks the start of a strategic collaboration that is in line with our vision to strengthen our presence in China and collaborate with like-minded partners to enable trade flow and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy,” said Abdullah Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World, GCC.

He stressed the commitment to supporting China’s Belt and Road Initiative through this and other projects. The partnership contributes to promoting the construction of low-carbon facilities in ports, expanding the adoption of new energy types, encouraging ships to use clean fuel, and establishing a sustainable shipping corridor between Jebel Ali Port and Ningbo Zhoushan Port, contributing to the transition to sustainable energy at the shipping sector level.

“The UAE is an important hub for China’s Belt and Road Initiative, and our partnership with DP World will help cement China’s position as a major player in global trade and open up new avenues for Chinese companies to reach customers across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa,” said Dao Chengbo, Chairman of Zhejiang Port Group and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group.

The agreement provides an opportunity to explore the potential of investing in the logistics opportunities available in Jebel Ali Free Zone and Zhejiang Free Trade Zone, and supporting automotive logistics services, relying on Dubai’s strategic advantages as a regional transit hub, and China’s economic advantages as a major automobile exporter, in supporting the roll-on/roll-off trade between Ningbo Zhoushan Port and Jebel Ali Port in Dubai.