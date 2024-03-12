The Miami office is the latest DP World office to open its doors within a comprehensive network of ports, trucking terminals, air and sea freight, customs and warehousing services, which includes more than 430 business units in 86 countries.

The DP World Group stated that it embarked on this global initiative in response to the increasing disruptions in global trade movement, which are represented by climate change, and geopolitical and economic challenges.

A thousand employees work in these offices, in addition to the DP World Group team, which includes more than 108,100 employees, and this number is expected to grow significantly over the next 12 months, to support more than 10 percent of the total global trade movement annually.

Economist Impact magazine research indicates that companies are now focusing their priorities on effective strategies aimed at enhancing flexibility in their supply chains, in light of the turmoil witnessed in the global trade movement, as the traditional shipping model of assets, which transports goods through third parties, has proven that It is vulnerable to disruption at major checkpoints, and may have indirect effects on the storage and implementation plans of companies and their customers.

According to the press release issued on Tuesday by the group, DP World will use its toolkit of services and capabilities, which include ports, terminals, warehouses, trucks, rail and shipping services, to increase control and flexibility, supported by powerful technology as well, in addition to collaborating to enhance efficiency with integrated partners across the chain. Supply.

Pete Simon, Group Chief Commercial Officer, Logistics at DP World, said: “Our expansion into freight forwarding complements our comprehensive supply chain solutions and capabilities. This asset-friendly approach represents a major change in the freight forwarding industry, which enhances our leadership capabilities.” “Dealers by enabling greater visibility and control, and giving them the confidence needed to trade in today’s global market.”

He added: “In parallel with our efforts aimed at strengthening our presence in the shipping sector, we are working to establish an integrated network that covers more than 90 percent of global commercial traffic, and with our focus on supporting our network, we are keen to create global capabilities that are the best in its class in terms of strength and flexibility.” .

DB World's services currently extend to include order and origin management, port handling, sea and air freight management, and services at the shipping destination such as customs, transportation, logistics, final delivery, disassembly, and customs warehousing services, in addition to a variety of value-added services. Includes embedded trade finance, commodity services, containerized vehicles, distribution centers, advanced transportation and more.