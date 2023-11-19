More than 30 people were killed and 20 others were injured in the disputed Abyei region between Sudan and South Sudan, according to what the authorities announced on Sunday. Paul Koch, an official in the region, said by phone, “We confirmed the presence of 31 bodies of dead civilians and one peacekeeper, whose name was not mentioned.”

Koch added that several armed youths attacked villages in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He explained that 20 people, including children, were being treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

Abyei Territory is located on the border between Sudan and South Sudan and has been claimed by both countries since South Sudan’s independence in 2011.

Conflicts occur between different tribes over resources, which prompted the United Nations Security Council to deploy a peacekeeping force in the region, known as UNISFA, in June 2011 to confront the violence.