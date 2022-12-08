December 8, 2022 20:25

Dozens of civilians have been killed and hundreds displaced over the course of a few days as fierce fighting broke out between rival terrorist groups in the east of the country, local officials in Mali said on Thursday. There is a dispute between militants linked to the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terrorist organizations over lands in the regions of Gao and Menaka.

Intense clashes erupted this week, exacerbating a conflict that has already killed thousands and displaced more than 2.7 million people across the Sahel region, according to United Nations data.

“The battles have resumed mainly in Ansongo (Gao region) and other areas. There are dead people, many dead,” said Bagan Ag Hamato, a former deputy and member of Mali’s Transitional Council.

Hamato said, in an interview Thursday, that at least 100 people were killed, including 40 in Ansongo two days ago.

Nanut Kotia, the mayor of Menaka, confirmed by phone that fighting had resumed, but did not specify the death toll.

Fahd A. Al-Mahmoud, a commander of local forces, said on Twitter that between 200 and 300 civilians were killed on December 4.

In a letter, the head of the rural municipality of Ntelet in Gao region asked the authorities to help 583 families displaced by “deadly fighting” on December 3.

Source: Reuters