A spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health had previously reported that the number of deaths in an Israeli air strike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip had risen to 60, adding that the number was likely to increase.

He explained, “What is happening in Al-Maghazi camp is a genocide of a crowded residential square, and the number is likely to increase as a result of the gathering of a number of families from different places.”

According to the Ministry of Health, the Israeli bombing destroyed at least three homes in the camp located in the center of the Gaza Strip.

For its part, Palestine TV confirmed, “The number of victims of the Israeli bombing of several homes in the Maghazi camp in central Gaza has risen to 70 people.”

It is believed that Hamas and Islamic Jihad are still holding more than 100 hostages out of 240 who were detained during their October 7 attack on towns in Israel, which they say led to the death of 1,200 people.

Israel has besieged the Gaza Strip since then and destroyed a large part of it.

Authorities in Gaza say the Israeli attack killed more than 20,400, while thousands more are believed to have died under the rubble.

The vast majority of Gaza's population of 2.3 million people have been displaced, and the United Nations says that conditions in the Strip are catastrophic.