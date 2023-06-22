An explosion caused by a gas leak at a barbecue restaurant in northwest China’s Ningxia region killed 31 people, Xinhua news agency said on Thursday, prompting President Xi Jinping to order stricter safety monitoring.

Xinhua reported that the explosion, which occurred on Wednesday evening in Yinchuan, the capital of Ningxia region, was caused by a leak from a liquefied petroleum gas tank in the restaurant.

The news agency added that seven people are being treated for burns and wounds caused by shattered glass.

China’s state television reported that President Xi ordered the authorities to do their best to treat the injured, and said monitoring of safety measures in key industries and sectors should be strengthened.

Accidents caused by gas and chemical explosions are not uncommon in China, despite years of attempts to improve safety measures.