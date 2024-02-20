At least 26 people were killed as a result of heavy snowfall and rain in large parts of Afghanistan during the past two days, the National Disaster Management Authority of Afghanistan announced on Tuesday.

National Disaster Management Authority spokesman Janan Saiq said that more than 100 homes were damaged or destroyed due to the severe weather in 12 provinces. Rescue teams affiliated with the Ministry of Defense and relief organizations were sent to the most affected area in the eastern province of Nuristan.

An avalanche struck a mountain village in the Nurgram area, which occurred during Monday night. A local official told the German News Agency (dpa) that 16 bodies have been recovered so far. He added that teams are trying to rescue those who are still trapped under the snow and rubble.