The Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, reported that 9 people were killed and a number of wounded in an Israeli raid on a house in the Tal al-Zaatar area in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli aircraft also bombed the headquarters of the United Nations Development Programme UNDP Which shelters displaced people, in the Al-Nasr neighborhood in Gaza City, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In the Shaboura camp, a number of Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli raid that targeted the homes of citizens in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. In another raid on the Nuseirat camp, she said “Wafa” said that a woman was killed and others were injured after her home was targeted in the central Gaza Strip.

Targeting hospitals

Al-Shifa Medical Complex announced the death of a second child inside the incubators in the premature infants section, after the electric generator stopped and the complex went out of service, while Israel continues to target the complex, as the water well and its tanks were bombed, and drones fired on the complex and its surroundings.According to Wafa.

The bombing also targeted Mahdi Maternity Hospital, west of Gaza City, resulting in deaths and injuries among medical staff and the displaced inside it.

The displaced people in the hospital appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross to intervene to evacuate them and rescue the wounded.

Earlier, the Palestinian News Agency reported that five citizens were killed and others were injured in the bombing of a house in the Tahlia area in Khan Yunis, and a Palestinian woman was killed in the bombing of a house near the Grand Mosque in the center of the city..

The Israeli bombing of a house in the Nuseirat camp resulted in the death of a number of Palestinians and the injury of a number of wounded in the central Gaza Strip..

The Israeli aircraft targeted with two missiles a four-story residential building in the Sheikh Nasser area, east of Khan Yunis, which led to the complete destruction of the building, without causing casualties after the building had been evacuated earlier..

Wafa Agency added that Israeli army aircraft targeted a house in the new town of Abasan, agricultural land in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, and agricultural land to the west..

The Israeli army forces continued to target hospitals and their surroundings, and warplanes launched raids on the vicinity of the Indonesian hospital in the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. It also launched a series of raids on Al-Shifa Medical Complex and its surroundings, west of Gaza.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said that Israeli tanks and military vehicles surrounded its Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza from all sides, and were stationed 20 meters away from it..

She added that the hospital building was completely shaking as a result of the artillery shelling, in addition to heavy gunfire at the hospital, which led to a number of casualties, in addition to a state of panic among patients and displaced people..

Doctors Without Borders said that Gaza hospitals were subjected to continuous bombardment during the past 24 hours, while medical teams and patients were still inside them..

The organization called for an urgent halt to the shooting at Gaza Strip hospitals so that doctors could save the lives of the injured.

The death toll as a result of the war on Gaza since the seventh of last October has risen to more than 11,100, including more than 8,000 children and women, an infinite toll.