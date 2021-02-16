Indian police said that at least 35 people were killed, while others were missing, after a passenger bus fell into a canal in central India on Tuesday.

The accident occurred in Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh after the bus driver lost control of it.

“We have pulled 35 bodies from the canal, at a depth of 30 feet (9.1 meters), and seven people have been rescued,” Police Chief Ashok Pandey said by phone.

“We are continuing with relief work, as there are passengers who are still missing,” he added.

According to reports, the bus was carrying about 50 to 60 passengers at the time of the accident.

“It is not clear how the accident happened yet,” Pandey said.