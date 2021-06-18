More than thirty women filed a lawsuit this Friday in California, United States, against the adult video website Pornhub, accusing him and his parent company MindGeek of knowingly profiting from images showing rape and sexual exploitation, including of minors.

Attorneys representing 34 applicants accuse the online giant – one of the world’s largest adult video websites – of create a market for child pornography and “any other form” of non-consensual sexual content, and seek the company to pay damages.

They accuse MindGeek, the controversial adult entertainment empire, of being a “classic criminal enterprise” with a business model based on the exploitation of non-consensual sexual content.

“This is a rape case, not pornography,” says the lawsuit, describing the website as “probably the largest repository of unregulated child pornography in North America and beyond”.

The case of Serena Fleites

All applicants except one wanted remain anonymous. They are residing both in the United States and abroad and 14 of them stated that they were minors when they were filmed and that they should be considered “victims of child sex trafficking”.

Michael Bowe, one of the attorneys representing the women, told CBS News that the court could order MindGeek to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to his clients.

Serena fleites, the only plaintiff named, said that in 2014 she learned that “a nude and sexually explicit video” that her boyfriend forced her to do when she was only 13 years old had been uploaded to Pornhub without her consent.

The video remained on the Pornhub platform until the teenager, posing as her mother, asked to be removed.

However, the video was not removed for several weeks, according to the lawsuit, and during that time it was downloaded and reloaded by multiple users, and each of these downloads of the video required a new request to remove it.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys accuse MindGeek of carrying out an online manipulation “campaign” in an attempt to discredit the victims, as well as “threats of physical violence and death” against them.

Feras Antoon, owner of the company that owns PornHub.

They also sue Visa Inc., one of the world’s largest payment processing companies, for “knowingly” profiting from traffic by providing business services to MindGeek.

So much Visa What Mastercard They suspended payment processing for Pornhub in December after an article in The New York Times accused the site of storing illegal content, including child pornography and rape videos.

According to the lawsuit, MindGeek owns more than 100 porn sites, including Pornhub, RedTube, Tube8 and YouPorn, and receives about 3.5 billion visits per month.

Montreal-based MindGeek described the lawsuit as “totally absurd, completely reckless and outright false,” according to US media.

Pornhub, which features 130 million visitors per day, denies the trafficking allegations and announced a series of measures to combat illegal content.

