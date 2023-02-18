There is a ‘toxic’ culture with name-calling, bullying and overtime at the Belgian amusement park group Plopsa. That is what dozens of witnesses say to De Tijd. Parent company Studio 100 is having the organization investigated, but the CEO of Plopsa does not recognize himself in the allegations. “Fortunately, we have hundreds, almost a thousand employees who have different experiences.”
