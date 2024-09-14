In Moscow, 30 people were poisoned in a social rehabilitation center for veterans

Dozens of residents of a social center for veterans in Moscow were poisoned, reports Telegram-Baza channel.

The incident took place at the Mikhailov Social Rehabilitation Center on Olympic Avenue. On September 15, at about 5 a.m., 30 people developed the same symptoms: fever, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

All the victims were initially diagnosed with food poisoning. Experts suspect that the cause was the fish that all the sick people ate the day before.

In early September, residents of Karelia were poisoned en masse by shawarma. 113 people felt unwell. All those poisoned by shawarma were diagnosed with salmonellosis, which is moderate. It is specified that among the victims were 46 children under 17 years of age. Investigators from the prosecutor’s office established that all these people bought ready-made food at the same food service outlet.