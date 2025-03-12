As expected, the previous round of the eighth of the Champions between Atlético and Real Madrid has been marked by tension. From controversial chants to police charges, they have occurred during the hours before the duel, although the most striking image has been starred by the Ultra Surradical group of whites. Dozens of them have been expelled by security forces when trying without entry into the Metropolitana withdrawal that has coincided with the entry of many mattress fans, which has caused a wide dialectical battle, although without more registered incidents.

