Ukrainians in Warsaw protest demanding passports

In Warsaw, several dozen Ukrainian citizens went to their country’s consulate to protest, demanding that they be given passports. The video of the rally was published by the publication “Strana” in Telegram.

The footage shows people holding posters with the words “We are not slaves, give us back our passports,” “A passport is a right, not a privilege,” and other slogans. A consulate employee who came out to the protesters and advised those present to write appeals was also captured on the video.

As the publication emphasizes, the Ukrainians claim that they were charged money and not given documents. In addition, the authors of the post, citing Internet users, reported that a consulate employee suggested that the protesting men return to Ukraine.

Earlier, a law on tightening mobilization came into force in Ukraine, according to which citizens liable for military service abroad will be denied consular services. In addition, according to the new rules, failure to appear at the territorial recruitment center in response to a summons will result in a ban on driving a car. However, demobilization is not provided for by law.