Shot: 39 Ukrainian saboteurs were killed during the fighting in the Belgorod region

Dozens of soldiers of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) were killed during the fighting in the Grayvoron urban district of the Belgorod region. According to preliminary data from the Shot Telegram channel, 39 people were killed, and several more were taken prisoner. There were no reports of casualties on the Russian side.

As a result of the strike of saboteurs, several local residents were injured

During the evening live broadcast, Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the situation in Grayvoron remains tense. At the moment, eight injured Russians are known. In the afternoon, information was received about the hospitalization of two residents of the village of Glotovo, who received injuries characteristic of mine-explosive wounds. The woman is in intensive care in a serious condition, the man is in a state of moderate severity. Later it became known about the hospitalization with shrapnel wounds of two more men and one woman, they are in the hospital in a state of moderate severity.

The head of the region also stated that three private residential buildings were damaged by enemy shells in Grayvoron, as a result of which they caught fire. In addition, the building of the local administration came under fire. According to unofficial data, the deputy head of the city Anatoly Blyashenko, who came to an urgent meeting on the evacuation of local residents, suffered as a result. He was hospitalized with a leg injury.

Another enemy shell hit the kindergarten in the village of Zamostye, which led to a fire. A woman was hurt. She received help on the spot.

In the Belgorod region introduced the mode of counter-terrorist operation (CTO)

As Gladkov explained, the CTO regime establishes a number of temporary measures and restrictions, including verification of documents from citizens and suspension of hazardous industries. In addition, the protection of public order and facilities that ensure the vital activity of the population and the functioning of transport will be strengthened in the region.

As a military expert, veteran of military operations, captain of the first rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin, told Lente.ru, as part of the counter-terrorist operation regime, terrorists are being destroyed or captured.

Now this is a rather rare occurrence. If the CTO regime was introduced in the Belgorod region, then we consider the members of sabotage and reconnaissance groups, to which, of course, Kyiv is related, we consider terrorists Vasily Dandykinmilitary expert

The penetration of saboteurs into the Belgorod region became known on the afternoon of May 22

According to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the saboteurs were spotted on the territory of the Grayvoron District. The military, as well as the National Guard and the FSB, are involved in their liquidation. Previously, the fighting took place in the area of ​​the villages of Glotovo, Kozinka and Gora-Podil, which are located in close proximity to the border. The sounds of shooting were also reported by residents of the village of Mokraya Orlovka.

As it became known, the saboteurs fell into a trap created by the Russian security forces in the Belgorod region.