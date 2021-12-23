Traffic fine.nl has manifested itself since 2014 as a ‘sounding board’ for unjust fines and therefore also initiates cases. The cases were brought in response to a similar case late last year. Then a traffic fine was declared invalid because someone had been fined by an invigilator on registration for a speeding violation, which normally involves a stop. Even then, due to the corona measures, agents would have failed to fine the offender personally.

Although there was an official work instruction for the officers to avoid contact as much as possible and to write out fines preferably by registration number, the subdistrict court in Amsterdam ruled in favor of the person fined. As a result, the Public Prosecution Service is now also withdrawing dozens of fines from people who were also fined without being stopped, the site says.

According to Traffic fine.nl this was done because of the earlier decision of the court in Leeuwarden, in which a similar fine was annulled by the court. This concerns fines from dozens of cases that would be submitted to the court in Leeuwarden on Tuesday 21 December.

#Dozens #traffic #fines #withdrawn #due #incorrect #police #procedures