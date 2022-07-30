About forty tractors are currently parked on the Markt in Maastricht. That is close to the Vrijthof, where André Rieu gives a concert on Saturday evening. However, his son Pierre does not fear chaos. “We respect each other.”

The trekkers left the MVV stadium earlier this afternoon and drove through the city to the Markt, near the town hall. According to a spokesperson for the security region, there is even one tractor on the Vrijthof itself at the concert. The vehicle will remain there for the entire concert, the activist farmers have indicated.

Pierre Rieu, André's son who produces the concerts, confirms that there is indeed a tractor 'inside the gates'. "We understand the emotions of the farmers very well," says Pierre on behalf of his dad. "We had a meeting with them at the town hall about this last week. There it was agreed that they will act with great respect for our guests and the event itself. My father said: 'I give you all the attention, if you give our visitors a nice concert'."

Enough space for visitors

During Rieu concerts, the Market is normally the parking place for the many buses with music lovers, who come from far and wide to attend the concert of the violinist and his orchestra. According to the spokesperson, the tractors do not stand in the way of those buses. They are parked on the side of the square. “There is enough space for the buses,” said the spokesman.

Son Pierre Rieu himself has already taken a look at the parking lot. “The farmers are cozy together on the Market and even play my father’s music.” It is a public-friendly action by the farmers, who are making a statement against the government’s nitrogen policy.

The farmers would like to stay on the Market until 9 p.m., according to the safety region. Then the concert of Rieu begins. Isn't Pierre afraid there will still be problems tonight? "We are absolutely not afraid of anything. We respect each other," said the son of the famous concert violinist.

André Rieu with his son Pierre on the left. © Daniel Kroll



