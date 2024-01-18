Teslas abandoned in Chicago because batteries won't charge due to extreme cold. Owners had to leave their cars because charging stations struggled to recharge their electric cars. Charging a Tesla – writes the Telegraph – should take around 45 minutes, but according to motorists the electric cars had to remain connected for at least two hours.

The problem led some Chicago owners to abandon their cars on the side of the road after that temperatures in the city plummeted to -18°C, marking the coldest cold snap since 1996. Tow trucks were dispatched to move vehicles, while long queues built up at charging stations. “I've been here over five hours and I still haven't been able to charge my car,” Tesla driver Brandon Welbourne told CBS News Chicago, adding that he saw at least 10 vehicles, costing more than $38,990 each, being towed away later due to dead batteries.

Cold weather can consume more battery energy because it is needed to heat the car and power the engine. Drivers are alerted via a blue snowflake icon on their vehicle's instrument panel. Teslas dominate the US electric car market, with Elon Musk's company accounting for 55% of the 1.2 million sold last year. In all, there are more than three million electric vehicles on American roads and 135,000 public charging stations across the country. Joe Biden's administration wants half of all new vehicles to be electric by 2030.