On Wednesday, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari ordered an operation to rescue at least 42 people, including 27 students, who were kidnapped after gunmen stormed a boarding school, two months after the kidnapping of 344 teenagers in a nearby area in an event that caused a global outcry.

Militants attacked the State Institute of Science in the town of Cagara, a boarding school located in Niger state.

“The bandits attacked the school at around 2:00 am on Wednesday, and kidnapped 42 people,” said Muhammad Sani Idris, a media official in the local government.

“At the time of the attack there were 650 students in the school. They took with them 27 pupils and three teachers. A student was killed. 12 members of the teachers’ families were also kidnapped,” he added.

“This is the last toll we have after the verification process,” he explained.

And a security source and an official said earlier that “hundreds of students” were kidnapped in this attack.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari ordered, in a statement, “the military and security forces to return all kidnapped persons safely and immediately.”

On Wednesday, a security source said that the soldiers, with air support, were searching for the kidnappers and hostages to carry out a possible rescue operation.

Niger State Governor Abu Bakr Sani Bello ordered the immediate closure of boarding schools in four provinces until further notice.

“We demand their immediate release. The attacks on schools and students are outrageous and must be condemned in the strongest terms,” ​​said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Amnesty International noted that “attacks on schools and kidnappings of children are war crimes” for which perpetrators must be brought to justice.