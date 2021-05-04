In Moscow on Tuesday, May 4, dozens of streets will be closed for the rehearsal of the Victory Parade. This was reported by TASS at the information center of the metropolitan department of transport.

All parking spaces along the route of the convoy will be eliminated.

From 17:30 Moscow time until the end of the event, Tverskaya will be closed (from Mokhovaya Street to Tverskoy Boulevard and from Bolshaya Bronnaya to Bolshaya Sadovaya); 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya (from Bolshaya Sadovaya to Gashek Street); Oruzheiny Lane (from building 3, building 1 to Tverskaya Street); Mokhovaya (from Vozdvizhenka to Tverskaya); Okhotny Ryad; Teatralny Proezd and Bolshaya Nikitskaya (from Mokhovaya to Romanov Lane).

Also, from 17:30 to 20:00 the following sections will be closed: Krylatskaya Street (from Rublevskoye Highway to Nizhnie Mnevniki Street towards Mnevniki Street); Nizhnie Mnevniki streets and North-West chorda (from Krylatskaya street to Karamyshevsky bridge towards Mnevniki street).

In addition, the Karamyshevsky bridge will be temporarily closed; Narodnogo Opolcheniya street (from Karamyshevskaya embankment to Mnevniki street towards Mnevniki street); Marshal Zhukov Avenue (from General Karbyshev Boulevard to Narodniy Opolcheniya Street); Mnevniki street; Zvenigorodskoe highway; Krasnaya Presnya; Barricade; Novinsky Boulevard; Sadovaya-Kudrinskaya street; Bolshaya Sadovaya Street; Sadovaya-Triumfalnaya street; Sadovaya-Karetnaya street; 1st Brestskaya Street (from Gashek Street to Triumfalnaya Square); 2nd Brestskaya street (from Gashek street to Triumfalnaya square) and others.

