Around a hundred soldiers are guarding the area where what could be the last statue of Hugo Chavez in Venezuela is located. Hairless, with his right arm raised and pointing to the sky, the monument in honor of Chavez stands in the state of Nueva Esparta. Since early Monday morning, after the CNE announced that Nicolas Maduro had won the presidential elections, thousands of citizens have taken to the streets to protest, expressing their discontent with the results. As a sign of their indignation, they have torn down five statues of the commander.

“My commander is staying, he is staying,” can be heard in one of the videos circulating on social media, in which the National Armed Forces of the state of Nueva Esparta can be seen guarding the monument of the military man who started the Bolivarian revolution. As of Thursday, attacks against four statues have been reported throughout the week. The first was knocked down on Shema Saher Avenue in Coro, in the state of Falcón, in the north of the country. The second in Plaza Urdaneta, in the state of Guárico. The third was destroyed in Plaza Bolívar in the port state of La Guaira. The fourth was recorded in Mariara, in the central state of Carabobo, where the statue was decapitated and its head dragged by motorcyclists. The last occurred in the town of Las Tejerías, in the state of Aragua, in the central-northern region of Venezuela.

“They went to attack Commander Chavez, Commander President, the best president Venezuela has had in 150 years,” Nicolas Maduro said in a televised address on Monday. Maduro dismissed the symbolism behind the actions, attributing them to “envoys from the opposition.” However, the toppling of the statues does not appear to have been organized by any specific group. Attorney General Tarek William Saab also downplayed the incidents, referring to them as “small pockets of violence.” He also said that around 800 people have been arrested during the protests.

“Maduro, with his anti-popular conduct and behavior, has succeeded in making the people who loved Chavez so much tear down his statues and protest against his supposed re-election,” said Yeni Parra, a citizen of Caracas, when asked about her opinion of the toppling of the statues in an interview on a Venezuelan television channel.

Monuments to Chávez began to be erected in different parts of the country after his death in March 2013, even against his own words during one of his speeches on the program Hello, President! “I beg you not to put my name on anything,” Chávez urged on August 3, 2008. “No, no, no. No Hugo Chávez Street, no Hugo Chávez Bridge. No, for the love of God, that brings bad luck! These structures must be named after the heroes of Independence,” added the then Venezuelan president.

However, his words did not always match his actions, as, over almost 14 years in power, he encouraged or allowed the creation of a cult of his personality. This is not the first time that symbols of Chavismo have been attacked in response to collective outrage. Something similar happened in 2017 and 2019, in several regions that until recently were considered electoral strongholds of Chavismo.

