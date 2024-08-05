In Primorye, 21 settlements were cut off from transport links after rains

In Primorsky Krai, 21 settlements were cut off from transport links after heavy rains. This was reported by RIA News with reference to the government of the Russian region.

Problems with access to the outside world affected seven municipalities: Partizansky, Olginsky, Chuguevsky, Yakovlevsky, Terneysky, Krasnoarmeysky districts and Dalnerechensky district.

According to data as of Monday morning, August 5, the villages of Krasnoyarovka and Orlinoye in the Yakovlevsky District are left without transport links. The villages of Polynikha and Berezovka are cut off in the Chuguevsky District, and there is no access to the settlements of Amgu, Maksimovka, Ust-Sobolevka, Svetlaya, Edinka, Peretychikha, Samarga and Agzu in the Terneysky District. The villages of Dersu, Dalniy Kut, Molodezhnoye and Melnichnoye are cut off from transport links in the Krasnoarmeysky District.

In the Dalnerechensky District, the villages of Martynovy Polyany, Bogolyubovka and Polyany lost their transport links, in the Olginsky District – the village of Furmanovo, and in the Partizansky Okrug – the village of Partizan.

According to regional authorities, all settlements have fuel, essential goods and medicines. In some of them, a state of emergency has been declared due to flooding of plots and houses.

Earlier, the head of the flooded village of Yemanzhelinka near Chelyabinsk called on residents to chip in to pump out the water themselves. By that time, the villagers had been waiting for a pump for pumping out the water for five days already.