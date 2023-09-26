Moscow fired 38 missiles against Ukraine between Monday night and Tuesday, September 26, 26 of which were intercepted, according to the Air Force of the attacked country. However, the projectiles hit towns such as Izmail, a port on the border with Romania. Meanwhile, Moscow said its defenses shot down 11 Ukrainian drones launched over Russian regions. In other news, the Kremlin released images of the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Viktor Sokolov, in an attempt to contradict the Ukrainian Army that claimed to have killed the soldier in an explosion in Crimea, which occurred last Friday.

Russia carried out a new wave of attacks with Iranian-made Shahed missiles on the night of Monday to Tuesday, September 26. Among the affected areas are the Odessa region, in the south of the country, the port of Izmail, belonging to the same province and on the border with Romania, and the city of and Kryvyi Rih.

“The launches of 38 Shahed were recorded,” the Ukrainian Air Force announced on Telegram.

kyiv announced that its defenses destroyed 26 of the unmanned aircraft, but the rest hit port infrastructure in the Odessa region.

According to regional governor Oleg Kiper, the assault lasted two hours and “most of the drones” were shot down.

“Unfortunately, the port infrastructure was hit in the Izmail district,” he said, referring to the port located on the border with Romania.

The official stated that two truck drivers were injured. In addition, a checkpoint, warehouses and more than 30 vehicles were damaged.

Firefighters work near damaged trucks following a Russian attack, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in a location given as Odessa region, Ukraine, in this distribution image released on September 26, 2023. © Odessa Regional Administration/Via Reuters

Consequently, Romania closed the port of Isaccea, 50 km west of Izmail on the Danube River, on Tuesday.

“At the moment, the Isaccea border police officers strictly control the vehicles at the entry point,” Coast Guard sources told the Romanian media group ‘Mediafax’. So far this month, on two occasions the authorities have found pieces of missiles on Romanian territory.

The Danube River has become one of the main export routes for Ukrainian agricultural products after Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement on Ukrainian grain exports last July. Since then, Russian assaults on ports and agricultural infrastructure have increased.

Russia says it repelled Ukrainian drone attacks

For its part, Moscow also shot down several Ukrainian drone strikes over the Belgorod and Kursk regions on Monday night. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 11 drones were destroyed, seven over Belgorod and four over Kursk.

These two regions border Ukraine and have been the target of numerous attacks, especially in recent months.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin spoke out on Tuesday against recent US supplies of long-range ATACMS missiles and Abrams tanks to Ukraine. In a defiant tone, the Russian Government indicated that these military equipment will “burn” in Ukraine and will not make changes on the ground.

According to the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitry Peskov, his country’s Army is capable of adapting to the new weapons that the Ukrainian Army uses in its current counteroffensive against the invading troops.

“All this cannot in any way affect the essence of the SVO (Special Military Operation) and its result. “There is no panacea or any type of weapon that can change the balance of power on the battlefield,” Peskov said, using Moscow’s term for the invasion of Ukraine.

This statement comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that American-made Abrams tanks had begun to arrive in his country.

“Abrams tanks are serious weapons, but remember what the president said about other tanks made in another country (the Leopards and Challengers) (…) Well, these (Abrams) will also burn,” Peskov remarked.

Viktor Solokov would be alive, according to Russia

The Russian Ministry of Defense shared videos and photographs of a meeting of leaders of that ministry, in which appears Viktor Sokolov, commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which Ukraine claims to have killed in an attack launched last Friday, September 22, in Sevastopol, in the province of Crimea.

However, it has not been independently verified what date those images were recorded.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu chairs a meeting with the leadership of the Armed Forces, while the commanders of the Russian fleet are seen on a screen via video link, in Moscow, Russia, in this published image on September 26, 2023. via REUTERS – RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY

For its part, Ukraine indicated that it is verifying the information.

“Since the Russians were urgently forced to publish a response with Sokolov supposedly alive, our units are clarifying the information,” Ukrainian authorities posted on Telegram.

On Monday, Ukrainian special forces said Sokolov had been killed along with 33 other officers in an attack on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol last Friday. However, the Kremlin had not commented on the matter.

With EFE and Reuters