A fact that has become too rare for a few months, even years: on Saturday, a Parisian demonstration was able to reach its point of arrival without clashes. In this case, the place de la Bastille, for a new “march of freedoms” part of the place Félix Eboué (12th arrondissement). Under a capricious weather, hats, hoods and other chapkas are added to the masks on the heads of demonstrators, some of whom fall back into childhood. Here and there, snowball battles are improvised, testifying to a festive, even party-like atmosphere as the speakers spit out techno music in front of chirkers delighted to be able to dance without being repressed. In total, they are several thousand to have responded to the call of the coordination # StopLoiS SécuritéGlobale, which brings together in particular journalists’ unions and associations for the defense of freedoms. A meeting followed throughout France where dozens of gatherings took place, from Lille to Marseille via Toulouse or Nancy. With the same slogan everywhere: “keep up the pressure” on an executive very offensive to individual and collective freedoms.

The fight will be long

Proposal for a comprehensive security law, decrees authorizing filing for political opinions, a “separatism” bill, systematic bypassing of Parliament, extension of the state of health emergency: the attacks are increasing, forcing citizens to react. A context that worries Emmanuel Poupard, first secretary general of the SNJ, well wrapped up in his parka and scarf: “The government wants to bring the population and journalists in line, and therefore padlock society to limit public expression. If we prevent people from contesting, we are no longer in a democracy. There is a general attack on public freedoms by organizing general surveillance of the population. “

Journalist David Dufresne knows that the fight will be long. “The proposal for a comprehensive security law will not be discussed until March in the Senate, but continuing to demonstrate is a way of keeping spirits sharp and of staying abreast in the face of a very active government”, explains the director of the documentary A country that stands wise.

Supervisory rights

The main sticking point remains the famous article 24 which aims to prevent citizens and journalists from filming police and gendarmes to control their actions. A liberticidal provision that Macronist parliamentarians have promised to rewrite. Behind a banner calling for “Truth and justice for Gaye Camara”, a 26-year-old black man killed during a police intervention three years ago, Landry is annoyed that Macronie wants to prevent him from exercising his right of vigilance . “Police repression has been raging in our neighborhoods for years, he explains. Video is a means of exerting pressure, and sometimes it is not enough, as we saw with the Cédric Chouviat affair. The police are protected and France is not able to apply its own motto: when we commit a murder, we go to prison. “ The young man, visibly moved, watches helplessly “Part of the political class” discriminate against working-class neighborhoods “Without bothering to know” those who live there. “But when you win a World Cup, they are happy”, he quips.

As Landry finishes his sentence, the crowd sets off for his 2.5-kilometer journey under the gray of January. On the sides, in numbers, the CRS slide to frame the demonstrators, sometimes preventing them from leaving the rally or even from walking on the sidewalks rather than in the middle of the street. Some officials do not wear their identification number either, even though the law requires them to do so. Despite the impressive device, the procession remains good-natured. ” Happy New Year ! Come on, be nice this time ”, even throws a yellow vest to the police who do not smile. A few minutes later, at the corner of avenue Daumesnil and rue Montgallet, a cordon of CRS blocks the crowd for no apparent reason. “Half of the demonstration and the trucks are blocked illegally by the prefect Lallement”, tweets Arié Alimi, lawyer and member of the Human Rights League. Still on Twitter, the Minister of the Interior congratulates his troops who have “Prevented the holding of a rave party near the event”. It was just a few young people behind a sound truck. Nothing to do, therefore, with the rave party on December 31 in Lieuron (Ille-et-Vilaine).

“I’m scared not possible”

“This is the classic technique of Prefect Lallement supported by Macron: an absolutely disproportionate police device. Everything is pushing for there to be violence and injuries. We advocate de-escalation rather than permanent confrontation ”, calls MEP FI Mathilde Panot. Fortunately, no clash is to be deplored in the capital, although some scuffles have punctuated the Nantes rally and in Lille, the police responded with tear gas to a few snowballs thrown by participants.

Regardless of whether police repression has become the norm, the yellow vest Jean-Louis, a retired engineer, believes that it is his “Duty to take to the streets”. “I am more than worried about public freedoms: I have a terrible fear, he confides. When we have lost a freedom, we never find it again. “ It is to avoid a new authoritarian drift that this mustache, ready to go ” until the end “, will be present at the next gathering scheduled for January 30. Until then, the coordination of the movement will be received by the LaREM deputies to discuss the law proposal. An appointment they have been asking for since November 8.