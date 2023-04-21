Dozens of polyclinics will open in Moscow in the coming months after reconstruction. On Thursday, April 20, it was reported on site city ​​hall of the capital.

In the near future, it is planned to launch dozens of medical institutions of the first link as part of a large-scale program for updating the outpatient fund of the capital, the TV channel clarifies. “360”.

As the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said, the reconstruction program includes 200 polyclinic buildings. It should be completed before the end of 2023, writes RT.

So, after the repair, a polyclinic in Cheryomushki has already been opened, which was updated according to the new standard. It became the 80th institution to be reconstructed as part of the program. The polyclinic, located on Tsyurupy Street, serves about 50,000 people, the city news agency notes. “Moscow”.

During the overhaul, a new facade was made in the building, internal partitions, elevators, ventilation, communications were replaced, and a barrier-free environment was created for people with limited mobility, the site clarifies. aif.ru. They also purchased new equipment for the medical institution and doubled the number of general practitioners and treatment rooms, writes NSN.

At present, work on the modernization of 80 buildings has been completed in Moscow, another 121 continue to be renovated, notes “Moscow 24”.

In March, Sergei Sobinin spoke about the plans for the improvement of the territories of polyclinics.

According to the official, more than 280 recreation areas will be created in the territories of the capital’s clinics.

This year, specialists will equip paths, install bike racks and sheds for bicycles and strollers, as well as plant perennial plants and trees.