Dozens of unions and hundreds of representatives of Peruvian cinema defended the validity of the current cinema law and rejected a project presented by congresswoman Adriana Tudela, of the right-wing Avanza País party, considering that it limits cinema “as solely commercial activity at the service of profitability and tourism“.

The collective “In defense of Peruvian cinema” assured, in a statement sent to Efe and signed by 48 unions and 785 directors and professionals linked to cinema and audiovisual work in Peru, that the Tudela project “has not been consulted with any film unionTherefore, it has no legitimacy.”

Among the signatories are directors, screenwriters, photographers, critics and journalists. specialists such as Melina León, Rossana Díaz Costa, Héctor Galvez, Joel Calero, Fernando Villarán, Adrián Saba, Santiago Roncagliolo, Musuk Nolte, Juan José Beteta, Álvaro Mejía and Rodrigo Portales.

The signatories assured that Tudela’s proposal “seeks to repeal the current film law attacking culture, diversity and freedom of expression and creation” in Peru and which, furthermore, “is directly opposed to cinema in native languages.”

The statement also questioned the indication that “the amount assigned for the granting of incentives may not exceed 50% of the cost of the film or audiovisual production,” which “inexplicably excludes the vast majority of national productions that manage to be financed only with state funds“.

He warned that also “fundamental points are omitted” of the current law, including the incentive for regional cinematographic activity and the encouragement of the promotion of alternative exhibition.

The group emphasized that it defends the validity of the current Peruvian law, because “it is the result of decades of maturation (…) and at the same time driving current and the future of the sector“.

“Various trade associations participated in its preparation, which gives it legitimacy. The law proposes a comprehensive vision that allows the dorganic development of multiple areas of cinematographic activity“he remarked.

For this reason, he called “on the audiovisual community and citizens in general to be alerts regarding the threat of the Tudela bill“and unite” in defense of the current law and fight for the pending demands of the sector.

“We are a group with multiple points of view, but we are united by the firm defense of culture, diversity, freedom of expression and democracy in our country“he concluded.

In another statement, issued by the Union of Peruvian Filmmakers (UCP), it was warned that there are currently up to four bills in Congress referring to cinema and audiovisuals, and questioned whether their authors have “ignored the democratic requirement of listen to workers and producers in the sector“.

Given this, the members of the UCP expressed their “unity with the various film and audiovisual unions and organizations in all regions” of the country and announced that they will remain “vigilant against the risk that a decades-long effort that has achieved consensus of producers and state agencies, is lost in the midst of initiatives that do not have that consensus“.

