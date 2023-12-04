The Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, said that the Israeli army later targeted a house in the Khan Yunis camp in the southern Gaza Strip, resulting in many deaths.

Various areas of the northern and southern Gaza Strip witnessed violent nighttime bombardment and fire belts that struck many homes, residential buildings, and the vicinity of hospitals.

Doctors and patients at Dar Al Salam Hospital in Khan Yunis launched appeals to rescue them after heavy Israeli bombing in the vicinity of the hospital.

Large numbers of displaced people also gathered inside Kamal Adwan Hospital (northern Gaza Strip), coinciding with the Israeli army’s escalation of bombing of the area.

At least fifty citizens were killed, and hundreds were injured, on Monday evening, in several raids carried out by Israeli warplanes on two schools housing displaced people in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City, according to Wafa.

The Ministry of Communications announced the deliberate interruption of communications services (fixed, cellular, and Internet) in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip for the fourth time in light of the continued unprecedented bombing of the Gaza Strip.

In the latest census of victims of the Israeli bombing on the Gaza Strip, health sources announced that the death toll had risen to 15,899, while the number of injured reached about 42,000, since October 7.