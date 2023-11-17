Dozens were injured in Chicago, in the northern United States, on Thursday as a result of a passenger train colliding with a snowplow, according to local authorities.

The accident left 38 injured, most of them passengers, fire officials said in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Rescue official Keith Gray said 23 wounded were taken to hospitals, while “two or three” were seriously injured, but their lives were not in danger.

The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. local time near Howard Station in the north of the city.

The train, which was moving at “normal speed,” collided with a snowplow that was on the same track, according to the elements available to firefighters.