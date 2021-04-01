The Murcian Health Service (SMS) will be forced to make new telephone calls to people aged 64 and 65 to get vaccinated this Holy Thursday in the Cabezo Beaza industrial estate in Cartagena, as many patients of these ages have not attended their appointment.

As happened yesterday in Lorca, the absence of dozens of those born in 1956 and 1957 has surprised the workers who are part of the inoculation device in the early hours of the morning. The fear that the doses will be unused has even led health personnel and volunteers from the Civil Protection of Cartagena to broadcast video, audio and text messages on social networks to report what happened and ask people from those ages who reside in Cartagena and the rest of the municipalities of Health Area II.

Sources from the Health Area II Management assured that the SMS will telephone patients who are in the group chosen for this vaccination. «As the counselor commented yesterday [de Salud Juan José Pedreño], the named persons must go, and it is being called back. Calls will be made by phone through messaging, “they indicated. And they warned: “They do not have to go without an appointment to health centers or sites authorized for vaccination, because they do not get vaccinated without an appointment. In that call or message they receive, the day, time and place where they are vaccinated are indicated ». Finally, from Health they made “an appeal, of course, that whoever has an appointment to go to her to receive immunization.”

Sources familiar with the device did not rule out that one of the problems that arose is that there is outdated contact numbers. Among the health workers there was also a comment about the possible fear among some of those mentioned about possible side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine, including suffering from thrombosis. The administration of this antidote was suspended for a week in March in Spain and other countries, until the European Medicines Agency ruled out the relationship between this antidote and rare cases of clots.

The forecast is that some 4,500 people will pass through the Cartagena City Council facilities between Wednesday and Thursday. On the first day, there were three lines of up to half a kilometer in front of the pavilion.