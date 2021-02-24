Authorities in Ecuador have reported that the death toll in three prisons in the country has risen to more than 70.

The National Authority for the Care of People Deprived of Liberty said it had recorded 13 more victims, bringing the total death toll to 75, while it continued collecting information about violence in the three prisons.

The director of the authority, Edmundo Moncayo, stated in a press conference that some prison workers were injured during the mutiny, but none of them were among the dead.

“Criminal organizations are carrying out violent acts in a number of detention centers at the same time,” President Lenin Moreno wrote in a tweet on Twitter.