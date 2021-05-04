In Mexico City, 13 people were killed and 70 injured in the collapse of a metro bridge with a train. It is reported by Reuters…

The incident occurred on the evening of Monday, May 3, at about 22:30 local time (6:30 Tuesday, May 4, Moscow time) on the 12th metro line near the Olivos station, the metro bridge collapsed when the train passed through it. The cause of the accident was the collision of a car with one of the pillars of the structure.

Several dozen ambulances, firefighters and rescuers arrived at the scene. Several cars were found under the collapsed structures, driving along the road under the metro line.