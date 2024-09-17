Dozens of people were injured on Tuesday when several pagers exploded. in several points in the south of Lebanon, the eastern Bekaa Valley and the southern suburbs of Beirut, all regions controlled by the Shiite group Hezbollah.

“A large number of people with various injuries are arriving at Lebanese hospitals and it has been initially discovered that The injuries are related to the explosion of wireless devices in the possession of the injured,” Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said in a statement.

Although there are no official figures yet, Lebanese media are reporting at least 1,000 people injured.

A source close to Hezbollah indicated to AFP that vSeveral of its members were injured by the almost simultaneous explosion of those communication devices, while another source from the Lebanese Islamist movement attributed the explosions to Israel.

Iranian media reports that Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was also injured in the series of explosions.

The Ministry of Health has called on all hospitals in the affected areas to activate the “maximum alert” level and prepare to deal with an “urgent need for emergency health services.”

“The Ministry calls on all citizens with wireless communication devices to stay away from them until the truth about what is happening is revealed,” the statement added.

According to the National News Agency (ANN), the “unprecedented hostile security incident” involved the detonation of a paging system high-tech and has so far caused “dozens” of injuries in the Beirut suburbs of Dahye, as well as in “many” southern areas.

The Lebanese Red Cross announced on its X account that its ambulances are responding to a series of unspecified explosions in various southern areas of the Bekaa Valley and Dahye, with its capital centres on “high alert”.

They have also mobilized another 50 ambulances and some 300 emergency medical personnel, who are on standby to take part in the evacuation, the organization said.

The mass incident occurred as the Cabinet of Ministers was meeting in Beirut, where Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for the immediate departure of Health Minister Firas Abiad to deal with the situation, according to a government statement.

High tensions between Hezbollah and Israel

Israel has not commented on the explosions, but some Hezbollah sources have already held them responsible for what happened. Since the Hamas attack and the start of the offensive in Gaza in October 2023, The border area with Lebanon is the scene of almost daily exchanges of fire between Israeli troops and the pro-Iranian Lebanese movement Hezbollah, with the risk of becoming a regional escalation.

Violence has claimed 623 lives in Lebanon, mostly combatants but also 141 civilians, according to a report by the UN. AFP.

In Israel, including the annexed Golan Heights, authorities have reported the deaths of at least 24 soldiers and 26 civilians since last October.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for dozens of attacks on Israeli positions on Monday, while the Israeli army said it had struck “terrorist” targets in Lebanon.

Both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stressed to U.S. officials on Monday the growing need for “military action” against Hezbollah on the northern border and said time was running out for a diplomatic solution with the Shiite group.

(Developing news. Expect further development shortly.)