Spanish authorities have blamed river flooding for at least two deaths since Friday, and weather warnings have been issued for the regions of Navarra and Aragon.

In Zaragoza, the capital of the Aragonese region, authorities prepared for floods that will hit the city of 680,000 people on Tuesday. In Navarra, an area known for its vegetable crops, residents are losing their crops to floods.

The Spanish meteorological services said that a severe storm that lasted for days and melting ice led to the flooding of the Ebro River and its tributaries.

On Monday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez linked the floods to the impact of climate change on the Iberian Peninsula.