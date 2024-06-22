34 people were killed when a migrant boat sank off the coast of Italy.

A boat carrying migrants sank in the Ionian Sea off the southern coast of Italy, killing 34 people. The number of victims became known to the newspaper Corriere della Calabria.

The sailing boat wreck occurred on Tuesday, June 18, 120 miles off the coast of the Calabria region. Airplanes were used to search for the dead.

According to the publication, the bodies of 14 migrants were found at sea. They were taken on board by Coast Guard ships. Of the 34 dead, eight were minors. It was also possible to rescue 11 survivors, who reported that there were 66 people on board the boat, 26 of whom were children. They were left without help on the high seas for several days.