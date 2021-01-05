Dozens of people have died in a bombing raid at a wedding in Mali, Africa. Writes about this edition A Bamako.

According to his sources, at least 20 civilians were killed in the airstrike. RIA News notes that according to other sources, about a hundred people became victims.

The air strikes were carried out on the night of January 4 by an unidentified plane. The tragedy took place in the central part of Mali near the city of Duenza. The publication notes that the participants in the wedding ceremony were bombed.

Perhaps the cause of the incident was the mistake of military pilots. The local air force, UN peacekeepers (MINUSMA), as well as the French military conducting Operation Barkhan have military aviation in Mali.

The situation in Mali has been unstable since 2012. Then Tuareg rebels and several Islamist groups captured the north of the country, creating the self-proclaimed Independent State of Azavad. In 2013, France sent troops to Mali, returning the territory to the control of the central authorities of the African republic. Since then, Islamists have used ethnic rivalries to recruit militants.