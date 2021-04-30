Dozens of people died in the collapse of a tribune during the Lag B’Omer religious festival in the Mount Meron region of northern Israel. Reported by The Times of Israel.

At least 38 people were killed in the accident. More than 65 people were injured, some of them are in critical condition. The wounded were hospitalized in the hospitals of Safed, Nahariya, Haifa, Tiberias and Jerusalem.

The reasons for the incident are not yet clear. According to emergency medical service Magen David Adom, there was a stampede, not a collapse of the stands, in the celebration area, where at least 100,000 pilgrims gathered.

During the holiday of Lag BaOmer, Hasidic communities and Kabbalah students visit the grave of Rabbi Shimon, which is located on Mount Meron.