NYT: Iran arrests over 20 in Haniyeh murder case

More than two dozen people have been detained in Iran in connection with the murder of the head of the political bureau of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh. This is reported by The New York Times (NYT) citing sources.

According to the publication’s sources, high-ranking intelligence officers and military officials are among those detained. Iranian intelligence services believe that agents of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service are still in the country.

Hamas Politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran on the night of July 31. The Palestinian movement called the attack treacherous and blamed it on “Zionists.” As reported earlier, the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was a show of force by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in response to the shelling of the Golan Heights from Lebanon.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has promised harsh punishment in response to Haniyeh’s killing.