The platform slashes the price of metroidvania games, roguelikes, and more with its Festival of Perseverance.

Steam keeps giving us excuses to enjoy its wide range of video games. Not content with having a really successful Steam Deck, something that they intend to extend with the inclusion of more titles in their verified list, they continue to activate promotions that invite us to buy a large number of deliveries. After all, there are prices so low that it is impossible to acquire only one experience.

This is what happens with the event ‘to the dungeons‘, located inside your Festival of Perseverance. With many offers in games roguelite, roguelike, metroidvania and Dark Souls style, the Steam team gives us several reasons to delve into the most inhospitable places in the video game. If you want to venture into such adventures, remember that the promotion will be active until the day May 9so we have to hurry if we want to get the loot.

As you know, at 3DJuegos we like to search through all the discounts related to video games (and who doesn’t?). For this reason, we have compiled some of the most interesting offers of this Festival of Perseverance.

More about: Steam, Steam Offers, PC, Discounts and Offers.