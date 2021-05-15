The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that 28 civilians were injured, today, Saturday, during separate confrontations in the West Bank between youths and Israeli forces during the Palestinian commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba.

Today, Saturday, the city of Ramallah witnessed a march in which hundreds participated after stopping for a period of 73 seconds, which is the number of years of the Nakba, and they launched balloons in the colors of the Palestinian flag.

In a statement, the ministry stated that 16 civilians were wounded by live bullets in clashes near Nablus, including two serious injuries.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health announced that 11 Palestinians were killed by Israeli army bullets in the West Bank, the highest daily toll in more than a decade.

Other Palestinian cities and villages in the West Bank witnessed clashes in which a number of youths were wounded with live and rubber bullets.

Thousands of Palestinians also participated in a central march in the town of Sakhnin in Israel to mark the anniversary of the Nakba. The participants carried Palestinian flags and chanted slogans in solidarity with Gaza.

The Israeli police said in a tweet on Twitter today: “About 15 thousand police and border guards continue to work around the clock with reinforced forces throughout the country, including special units, whether in the places of violent riots or the places of rocket strikes, in order to recover Order, security and preserving the safety of citizens ».