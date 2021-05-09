Dozens of Palestinians injured in unrest in Jerusalem – riot police reported to have used rubber bullets and water cannons

Palestinians According to the Red Crescent, at least 80 people have been injured in the new unrest in Jerusalem on Saturday. The British Broadcasting Corporation, which reports on the matter BBC writes that 14 Palestinians have been taken to hospital. Israeli police say one police officer was injured.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz writes that according to the organization, many had been injured by, among other things, stunning grenades. According to the organization, police had prevented ambulances from entering the scene.

According to Haaretz, tens of thousands had arrived at the al-Aqsa Mosque for the prayers of the holy night of Muslim Ramadan.

Earlier in the day, police had stopped dozens of buses carrying people traveling to al-Aqsa Mosque. Al-Aqsa Mosque is one of the holiest places in Islam.

Palestinians have demonstrated in the Sheikh Jarrah district of East Jerusalem, among other places, where Palestinian families are threatened with eviction.

According to a reporter from the news agency AFP in Jerusalem, Israeli riot police had used rubber bullets, sound bombs and water cannons against the Palestinians. Some Palestinians had thrown stones. There have been clashes in several places.

On Friday more than 200 people were injured or wounded at al-Aqsa Mosque and elsewhere in the city.

With a video shared on Twitter shows how Israeli forces threw some kind of stun grenades at the al-Aqsa mosque full of people. The tweet says that rubber bullets were also fired at the mosque.

Many of the wounded had injuries caused by rubber bullets fired by riot police. Police also used tear gas and stun grenades. According to the Red Crescent, about 90 Palestinians needed hospital treatment.

Israel said at least 17 police were injured in the clashes. Palestinians were said to have thrown police at stones and bottles, among other things.

Sheikh Jarrah has quickly become a central part of tensions between Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

American newspaper New York Times (NOW) writes that on Monday, Israeli law is due to decide whether to evict six families living in the district. Israeli settlers have tried to seize the territories of Sheik Jarrah, among others, through the courts, writes the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

NOW writes that evictions in Israel are presented as a real estate dispute and the settlers see the plots as belonging to them. However, it is a matter of broader efforts to relocate Palestinians from strategically important areas in East Jerusalem. Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories have been internationally condemned as illegal.

“They don’t want Arabs here or anywhere else in East Jerusalem,” the 71-year-old evicted Abdelfatah Skafi tells the New York Times.

“They want to expel the Arabs, and so they can surround the Old Town.”

Jerusalem’s Old City is home to important holy sites for Jews, Muslims, and Christians.

Israel has effectively annexed East Jerusalem since the 1967 war. Internationally, it is seen that Israel has occupied the territories. Israel considers Jerusalem to be its capital. Palestinians, in turn, see the holy city as a potential capital of a Palestinian state.