The precarious situation of the fleet continues one year after the first complaint; Mario Gómez blames the PP and the lack of planning Aerial view of the facilities of the City Hall mobile park where there are dozens of vehicles, the Local Police and other services, pending repair.



Three hybrid cars were released yesterday by the Local Police of Murcia, the first three of this type that arrive at the Corps. The cars will be destined for patrol work in the urban area and districts, those same to which the dozens of police vehicles that remain waiting to be repaired in the facilities may not be dedicated.