Agents of the Almendralejo Local Police. @PoliciaLocalAlm

Back to school. First day of class. Isabel, 14 years old, goes to her high school in Almendralejo on Tuesday, a municipality in Badajoz with about 30,000 residents, where almost everyone knows each other. That morning, after entering the patio, a rumor spread from group to group. Nothing else is talked about among the students. Most comment that there are photos of naked students roaming around on cell phones. Isabel, who hides her real name at the express wish of her mother, goes out to recess with her friends. They are in shock. Suddenly, a boy approaches her in the middle of the patio:

—I’ve seen a naked photo of you.

The young woman is scared. At noon, she returns home. The first thing she does is inform her mother. “Mom, they say there’s a naked photo of me hanging around. That they have done it through an artificial intelligence application. I’m afraid. There are also girls who have received it.” Sara C., her 44-year-old mother, immediately contacts the mother of her daughter’s best friend, who had also just informed her family of what happened. After the conversation, the mothers begin to make calls. The case just broke out. There are more than 20 girls affected. That’s when a mother decides to create a WhatsApp group to better coordinate with each other. This Monday, according to three of them on the phone, there are already 27 in the chat. In Almendralejo there are five educational centers that teach secondary school. In at least four, images of naked students, modified by artificial intelligence, have been disseminated. Police sources in Extremadura report that they are aware of the complaint of at least seven in just these days. The case is being investigated by the Almendralejo judicial police. In fact, they have already identified “several” of the alleged authors of the photographic montages, according to the Government delegate in Extremadura, Francisco Mendoza. The case has been placed in the hands of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

Sara, Isabel’s mother, filed her complaint on Friday. When she arrived at the town police station, she bumped into another mother, who was just coming out the door:

–Fátima, are you also affected?

-Yeah.

Fátima G., 30 years old, has a 12-year-old daughter, who is in second year of ESO. She found out about the case on Wednesday night, around 10, when a mother of a friend of her daughter’s daughter called her:

—I’ve seen a photo of your daughter naked. It’s a setup.

Fatima, in shock, later suffered an anxiety attack. Later, he went to look for her daughter and had a conversation with her. “Do you know anything about a naked photo?” The girl does not hesitate: she responds that she does and shows her mother a recent Instagram conversation with a boy. The conversation, according to what Gómez tells EL PAÍS by phone, goes like this:

-Hello.

-Hello.

—Can you give me some money?

-No.

And the boy immediately sends her a naked photo of herself. Her daughter blocks the contact. According to what an agent told her mother, the police believe that a false profile is behind this account. Meanwhile, the group of mothers of the affected minors continues to grow. More and more are affected. One of the last to join the group has been Míriam Al Adib, a 46-year-old from Extremadura, who works as a gynecologist in the town. Ella al Adib has a profile on Instagram where more than 120,000 people follow her. There, on Sunday, she broadcast a live video to tell what she had just happened at her house. The video has already accumulated more than 70,000 views. “I just got back from a trip and this is very serious and I have to share it,” she says.

Al Adib, who has four daughters between 12 and 17 years old, told this newspaper by phone that he had just arrived from a trip to Barcelona. She was returning after giving presentations on female sexual health.

After finishing eating, one of her daughters, the 14-year-old, approached her and said:

—Mom, look what happened. This has been done to many girls.

The girl showed him the photo of herself naked. “She made my heart skip a beat,” Al Adib herself now says by phone. “If I don’t know my daughter’s body, this photo looks real.” The girl told her that she was going to call her a friend’s mother because, apparently, more mothers are joining together in a WhatsApp group.

The mother of her daughter’s friend tells her on the phone that there are a lot of people affected. “Some mothers know that there are naked photos of their daughters, but they don’t have them,” she says. Al Adib explains to the rest of her that she has a platform where she herself can make a video that tells what happened to try to reach the kids who send these photos, so that it gets echoed. “This is a town and we know it, we know what happens.” Then, Al Adib uploads a 10-minute video and tells what happened to her daughter with a text: “This, girls, is not going to stay like this. STOP THIS NOW. Girls, don’t be afraid to report such acts, tell your mothers. Affected mothers, tell me so that you are aware in the group we have created.”

The reaction was massive support for all affected mothers, with private and public messages urging them to continue and report. “All is not lost in society,” says Al Adib by phone. “The feeling that women do not remain silent is a fact. We are no longer ashamed. We are victims and now we can speak because society supports us. That is the message that I have given to my daughters, that they keep that message.”

The investigation, according to police sources, remains open. The photo of one of the minors included a fly in the full nude image. That fly is the logo of the application that has supposedly been used to alter the photographs. “Undress anyone with our free service,” reads the welcome message on their website.