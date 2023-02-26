updateA boat with several hundred migrants on board broke in two off the coast of Crotone in southern Italy. The Italian coastguard has now recovered forty bodies.

The beach of Steccato di Cutro, about twenty kilometers from Crotone, at the very tip of Italy’s boot, is littered with the bodies of drowned migrants. They washed ashore after the fishing boat they were on was shipwrecked on Sunday morning. Due to the bad weather and the rough seas, the ship hit the rocks off the Calabrian coast and broke in two.

So far, the shipwreck has killed 40 victims, many of them women and children. The Italian coastguard has recovered the bodies of two boys aged seven and three and a newborn baby. About eighty people on board survived the disaster, 21 of them have been taken to hospital, the rest are taken to a nearby asylum seekers’ center. One of the survivors has been arrested on suspicion of human smuggling. See also War between FARC dissidents leans in favor of a former warlord

According to those survivors, there were about 250 migrants on board the ship, mostly from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. It is still unclear from where the fishing boat departed.

The search for the several dozen missing persons is ongoing. “Migrants had arrived here before,” says Mayor Cutro, who was one of the first to work on the disaster site. “But we have never experienced a tragedy of this magnitude.”

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi expressed his condolences to the victims of the disaster, but stressed that tougher action against people smuggling is needed. “It is vital to stop the migration of migrants and to ensure that these crossings are not encouraged with the illusion of a better life.”

Due to the bad weather conditions and the low temperature of the sea water, the Italian coastguard does not expect to pull many drowning people out of the water alive. The fear is that the number of victims will rise sharply. See also PF seizes large amounts of drugs on the Brazilian coast - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO





