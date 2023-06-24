The International Organization for Migration said, on Friday, quoting four survivors, that 37 migrants are still missing after their boat sank between Tunisia and the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The organization added that the survivors, all from sub-Saharan Africa, arrived in Lampedusa late on Thursday after being rescued by another boat.

The survivors told the organization that they left the Tunisian port of Sfax, heading to Italy, and there were 46 people on board, adding that their boat capsized due to the strong winds.

According to Flavio Di Giacomo, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration in Italy, citing survivors, a boat rescued five of their colleagues after the sinking, while 37 people, including seven women and a child, are still missing and feared dead.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees had given a similar account of the same incident earlier, but said 40 people were believed to be missing, not 37.

Migration rates from Tunisia across the Mediterranean have increased this year.

Chiara Cardoletti, a spokeswoman for the Commissioner in Italy, confirmed that at least one newborn was among the missing.