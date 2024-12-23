Dozens of hotels and different luxury properties in southeast Florida are going under. This is confirmed by a study directed by the University of Miami, which details that up to 35 buildings like the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Trump Tower III, Trump International Beach Resorts and the iconic Surf Club Towers have dropped around 7 centimeters between 2016 and 2023.

The research asserts that the cause behind these ‘falls’ is due to the construction vibrations. These can cause soil particles to compact and settle, leading to gradual subsidence of the soil and soil.

This effect is similar to shaking ground coffee, as confirmed by expert Falk Amelung to cnnlead author of the study and professor of geophysics at the University of Miami. “It’s not a surprise if buildings move during construction and engineers take that into account when they build,” he said, but for this to happen years later “It’s surprising.”

For this research, satellite images have been used to track small movements of the earth’s surface. Thanks to these, movements have been observed in some small points of buildings, such as balconies or air conditioners. Thus, it has been found that almost 70% of buildings are sinking in the north and central area of ​​Sunny Isles Beach.

The American city also faces caused sea level rise due to climate change. This could cause “significant flooding in the region in question,” as confirmed to the same medium by Shirzaei, who recently carried out a study on the sinking of cities for this reason.