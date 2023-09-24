In Moscow, dozens of foreign cars were destroyed due to the collapse of pipes in the Khoroshevsky residential complex

In Moscow, dozens of cars, including luxury brands, were damaged due to the collapse of pipes in a residential complex. This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

According to him, the incident occurred in the Khoroshevsky residential complex. This morning the pipes collapsed there. It is noted that the residents of the complex were not injured, but Mercedes, Porsche and other foreign cars were smashed in the parking lot. Cars are still blocked underground.

Earlier it became known that a deep crack, already more than five centimeters wide, was growing in the wall of a multi-storey residential building in Drozhzhino near Moscow, but the administration sees no reason to recognize the building as unsafe.