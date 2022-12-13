The Portuguese capital Lisbon was hit today by major flooding due to heavy rainfall. In parts of the city, streets were flooded and cars washed away, among other things. Public transport has also largely been shut down, dozens of schools are closed and several roads are closed. Shops and restaurants have flooded.
#Dozens #Lisbon #residents #evacuated #due #major #flooding #heavy #rainfall
NTS and GNA are studying a gas pipeline to connect the pipeline network to the Port of Açu – ISTOÉ DINHEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Nova Transportadora do Sudeste (NTS) and Gás Natural Açu (GNA) signed a memorandum of understanding...
Leave a Reply