At least 20 prisoners from among the former militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IG, banned in Russia) escaped from the Es-Sanavia prison, located on the southern outskirts of the city of Hasakah in Syria. This is reported by the TV channel Al Mayadeen.

Terrorists from the Kurdish formations that control the city blockaded the Guveyran quarter, where the prison is located. US Air Force helicopters patrol the sky, searching for the escapees.

As writes TASS citing SANA, dozens of terrorists who escaped from prison are armed. There was a shootout between them and the guards, and grenade explosions were also heard.

At the moment, there is no information about whether the prisoners were able to get out of the city.

In December, the special envoy of the Russian President for Syria, the head of the Russian delegation, Alexander Lavrentiev, said that terrorist groups have intensified throughout Syria, and their actions are causing Moscow concern. According to him, the Russian side is particularly concerned about the activation of the Islamic State and its provocative actions against representatives of the Syrian security forces in Syria.