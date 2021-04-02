Today, Friday, Kurdish forces announced the arrest of 125 members of the terrorist organization ISIS who were hiding among the refugees in Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria.

Among the detainees are responsible for the killings, which have increased in frequency since the beginning of the year.

Five thousand members of the Internal Security Forces, the People’s Protection Units, and the Syrian Democratic Forces began a security campaign, on Sunday, against the “arms” of the extremist organization and its collaborators, after the camp, which houses nearly 62,000 people, most of them women and children, witnessed assaults, killings, and escape attempts during the months. The last few.

“125 members of ISIS sleeper cells have been arrested, 20 of them responsible for the cells and the assassinations that occurred in the camp,” said the spokesman for the Internal Security Forces (Asayish), Ali Al-Hassan, during a press conference held at his headquarters in the town of Al-Hol.

He added that those elements carried out “more than 47 killings inside the camp since the beginning of the year.”

The camp witnessed security incidents, including escape attempts and attacks against guards or humanitarian workers, using knives and silencers.

The camp houses tens of thousands of displaced Syrians and Iraqis, including family members of the militants of the extremist organization, in addition to a few thousand families of foreign fighters who are languishing in a special section under heavy guard.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned of the deteriorating security situation in the camp.